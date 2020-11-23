Video shows vehicle slamming into vacuum, fence with customers nearby after exiting Randolph car wash

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A surveillance video captured the terrifying moment a vehicle pulled out of a Randolph car wash before slamming into a fence where other customers were vacuuming their cars on Saturday.

The driver can be seen leaving Prestige Car Wash before accelerating forward, crashing through the fence, and sending one car vacuum flying in the air.

Nearby customers who escaped injury rushed over to help the driver.

“There was a customer right there, right near her where she hit. He is in the driver side vacuuming his car and then he runs right over,” Nicole Teles, of Prestige Car Wash, recalled. “He could of easily been hit and it could of been a different scenario.”

The car that crashed through the fence sustained significant front-end damage.

Workers at the car wash say nobody was hurt.

