DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Plymouth Harbormaster captured a great white shark chomping on a dead minke whale off the coast of Duxbury on Sunday.

The shark could be seen biting at the whale’s tail before swimming away.

Officials have prohibited swimming at Duxbury Beach until further notice due to the shark activity.

Beachgoers are still allowed on the sand.

Photo of a white shark feeding on a dead Minke whale off Duxbury, MA yesterday. Photo credit to Plymouth Harbormaster Department (@Plymouth_Harbor). pic.twitter.com/WbLO1VL0Yq — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) September 2, 2019

Reminder that swimming at Duxbury Beach is still prohibited until further notice. Beach Goers are still allowed to access Duxbury Beach, but please stay out of the water. pic.twitter.com/yovOmFvXj9 — DPD Beach Operations (@DPD_Beach_Ops) September 2, 2019

