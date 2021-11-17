CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A video shows a shark feeding on a seal along the Cape Cod coastline earlier this month.
The video sent to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy showed the feeding happening near the tip of Monomoy Island on Nov. 7.
The conservancy is reminding the public that even though the peak season for white shark activity has passed along Cape Cod, there are still white sharks in the area.
