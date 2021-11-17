CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A video shows a shark feeding on a seal along the Cape Cod coastline earlier this month.

The video sent to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy showed the feeding happening near the tip of Monomoy Island on Nov. 7.

The conservancy is reminding the public that even though the peak season for white shark activity has passed along Cape Cod, there are still white sharks in the area.

Even though we have passed peak season for white shark activity along the Cape Cod coast, it is important to note that white sharks are still in the area. Thank you to R. Nossa for sharing this footage that he took of a seal predation on 11/7 near the s. tip of Monomoy Island. pic.twitter.com/ltZtvzpAXW — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) November 17, 2021

