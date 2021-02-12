LAKE JACKSON, Texas (WHDH) — A mother in Texas is letting people know not to mess with her family after she tackled a man accused of peeping through her 15-year-old daughter’s window.

Dashcam video captured Phyllis Pena taking down the suspect who allegedly tried to run away from responding officers in Lake Jackson.

“First instinct was just to make sure he didn’t go any further,” she said. “I figured at least I could do, if I got him down, tripped him up, whatever, then they’d have a chance to get caught up.”

Pena and her daughter held the man down until the officers caught up.

“It’s not very often that we have somebody that actually steps in, puts themselves in harm’s way to assist in apprehending somebody,” Police Sgt. Roy Welch said.

“The cop fist bumped me and he was like, ‘Hey, so I heard the Texans are looking for a new linebacker,'” Pena added.

While she can laugh about it now, Pena says that she was in mom mode and wanted to protect her kids.

“My kids are my life,” she exclaimed.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Zane Hawkins, is facing charges including evading arrest, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

