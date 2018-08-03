Video shows worm crawling in diner’s fish meal at restaurant

(WHDH) — A woman discovered an unwelcome and shocking ingredient in her seafood meal while dining at Stella Marina Bar & Restaurant in New Jersey.

Video shared to Facebook by Jim Guinee on July 28 shows worms crawling through the cod dish his girlfriend, Jennifer, ordered for dinner while out celebrating an aunt’s 80th birthday.

“Happy 80th Birthday dinner to Aunt Dot and sorry to Jen about the surprise guest in your fish,” Guinee wrote in the post.

Stella Marina Bar & Restaurant has since apologized and assured its customers that it was an isolated incident.

