GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - New dash cam video shows the moment a car driving the wrong way down Route 2 in Gardner sped past a retired state trooper’s SUV Wednesday afternoon..

The video was taken near 2:30 p.m. Two minutes later, state police said, the 80-year-old wrong-way driver slammed into a another vehicle.

“It was kind of head on, on an angle,” said Gardner Fire Department Captain Craig Osowski.

The dash cam video was taken from a retired state trooper’s SUV.

Osowski said emergency responders rushed to the scene of the crash just moments after the video was taken.

Osowski said crews found two badly damaged cars at the crash site.

“When I walked up to the first car, I expected to find somebody trapped and severely hurt,” he said. “And she was up talking to me and she walked out of the car.”

Osowski said, when he responds to calls like this, the outcome is usually much worse.

“The highway is the most dangerous place that we work,” he said. “Every time we go up there, it is usually significant accidents. But, for some reason, yesterday just worked out for them and they were both minor injuries.”

Crews brought the two drivers to an area hospital.

State police said crews towed both vehicles off the highway and cleared the scene near 3:15 p.m.

Police said the crash and any potential charges remained under investigation as of Thursday.

While the investigation continued, Osowski used the situation as an opportunity to remind drivers about safety on the road.

“Know your surroundings,” he said. “Try to always look ahead. Looking ahead would help see this car coming at you.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)