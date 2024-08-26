BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Photos and video showed an on-the-ground view Monday as strong storms hit several Massachusetts communities, dropping golf ball-sized hail in at least one spot.

In Onset, video shared with 7NEWS showed smaller hail bouncing off several cars in a driveway.

In West Dennis, video showed hail collecting on a porch amid rain and frequent thunder.

Elsewhere on Cape Cod, Bourne resident Zach Commeau shared video of hail falling on his neighborhood.

Commeau filmed the storm from his car while parked in his driveway. His video showed a partially flooded road behind him, with hailstones steadily splashing into the water.

While stormy weather continued, Bourne officials urged motorists to be careful.

“We have had a weather system move in and inundate the area with everything, but the kitchen sink,” the Bourne Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

Police said several roads including parts of Route 6 and Route 28 were flooded. Bourne Fire/Rescue & Emergency Service in a separate post on Facebook shared a photo of floodwater swamping part of the Bourne Rotary.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of southern New England early Monday afternoon. The watch is scheduled to remain in effect until 7 p.m.

The weather service had issued a series of more specific severe thunderstorm warnings and flash flood warnings as of around 4 p.m.

Outside Bourne, additional flooding was reported in Dennis. The National Weather Service confirmed golf ball-sized hail fell in Marion.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates on severe weather.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)