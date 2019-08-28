Videos show shark nudge boat, circle dead humpback whale off Cape Cod

(WHDH) — A great white shark swam up to a lobster boat before it was seen circling a dead humpback whale in the water off Cape Cod on Tuesday morning.

Videos taken by Matty Riley and shared by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy showed a large shark swim up to his vessel, which was located near the whale carcass.

“He’s coming right up to the boat!” one man on board could be heard saying as the shark lifted its head out of the water and nudged the boat.

Riley also snapped a photo that captured the moment the shark breached next to the whale, flashing its razor-sharp teeth.

Another video by Matty Riley, out lobstering with Ken Roth, of a white shark near a dead humpback whale in Cape Cod Bay around 11 am today. pic.twitter.com/uuVpTQ3jd2 — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) August 28, 2019

