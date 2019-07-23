Videos show waterspout off Cape Cod before tornado causes widespread damage

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Videos taken on Cape Cod showed a waterspout crossing the Bass River before a tornado touched down and caused widespread damage on Tuesday.

“When the waterspout makes landfall, it becomes a tornado,” meteorologist Chris Lambert explained. “These things can turn over a boat.”

The waterspout swept across the river in a matter of seconds, creating substantial waves and whipping winds.

When the waterspout jumped onto land, a tornado warning was issued for Barnstable County. Momenta later, the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado had touched down.

The tornado produced wind gusts of more than 80 mph in some areas. Trees were uprooted, homes and buildings were damaged, and power lines were knocked down.

Thousands of people were left without power.

