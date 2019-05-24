Vietnam vet restores veteran sections at Saugus cemetery

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - If there’s one man who embodies the spirit of Memorial Day, it’s Vietnam veteran Gordon Shepard of Saugus.

“Absolutely amazing. You cannot give the man enough credit,” one man said.

“He’s been a tremendous asset to the cemetery,” another man added.

For 12 years, Shepard has volunteered his time and raised $40,000 to restore all three veteran sections at Riverside Cemetery.

“I transformed it from what it was to what it is today,” Shepard said.

It all started when Shepard’s high school friend, another Vietnam veteran, was laid to rest at the cemetery and his plaque was sunk and grown over.

“One time I went to visit him, and I could see that some of the other markers were sunk down below,” Shepard said.

Shepard got a crowbar and lifted the markers up.

What started as a small act of kindness turned into a huge labor of love.

Through fundraisers and tenacity, Shepard got all new flag poles with solar lights, sprinkler systems, a curb, and an easy access ramp for the main veteran’s cemetery.

“Everybody died, everybody bled, everybody cried, but these guys are ours, and they should look outstanding,” Shepard said.

He straightened all of the World War I markers by hand, and at the Civil War section, Shepard replaced every old and faded marble plaque with new ones.

“Yes, they’re all marble. Marble posts, marble plaques. Because that was originally here.”

Shepard says the community has played a big part.

“I get a little letter with each and every one of them, saying, ‘my father’s buried there, my brother’s buried there, my mom’s there, and I’m glad you’re taking care of it,'” Shepard said.

