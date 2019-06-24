BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin Walsh is hosting a viewing party at City Hall Plaza for the FIFA Women’s World Cup game between the United States and Spain on Monday.

Fans are urged to gather at City Hall at noon as the U.S. team vies for their spot in the quarterfinals.

The winner will face off against France on Thursday.

The free event prohibits bags, backpacks, purses larger than a wristlet, coolers, chairs or weapons of any kind.

City Hall Plaza is accessible by the MBTA Green, Blue and Orange lines.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)