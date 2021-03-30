HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home is paying tribute to the lives lost due to COVID-19 with a candlelight vigil Wednesday evening.

A coronavirus outbreak at the facility last year led to the deaths of dozens of veterans.

The vigil, which is slated to begin at 6:45 p.m., will reflect on the tragedy that took place at the veterans’ home.

Along with staff and management of the facility, religious leaders, family, friends, and community members are expected to attend.

Those in attendance must wear masks and maintain social distancing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)