BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A vigil is being held Saturday night in memory of Billerica Police Sgt. Ian Taylor, who was tragically killed while working a road detail on Friday.

The vigil is being held in the courtyard of Billerica Memorial High School from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

Taylor, 49, was helping to direct a tractor-trailer around a construction site shortly before 2 p.m., when an excavator struck him while it was backing up, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan said.

He was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, where he died from his injuries.

Taylor had been working for the department since 2011.

Memorial service arrangements for Taylor are still being made.

