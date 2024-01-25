BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of protestors held a vigil Wednesday night outside Boston Public Library on Boylston Street to call for a ceasefire in Israel’s war with Hamas.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley was among the gather group, which was demanding more humanitarian aid and the return of all hostages in the region.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians and Israelis have been killed since Hamas’ initial attack on Israel on October 7.

