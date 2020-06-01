Vigil for George Floyd being held next to West Roxbury police station

BOSTON (WHDH) - After Sunday night’s protests over the death of George Floyd ended with riots in Boston, another vigil for Floyd is planned in West Roxbury Monday.

People set up the silent vigil for Floyd, who died after Minneapolis police knelt on his neck last week, at the Holy Name Rotary, across the road from the West Roxbury police station.

Several stores in the area, including a 7-11, boarded up in advance of the vigil, whose organizers say it will be a peaceful event.

