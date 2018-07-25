Vigil held for 15-year-old who died from apparent assault in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A vigil was held Wednesday night for Richelle Robinson, who died Monday from apparent assault in Cambridge.

Dozens of people came out for a walk and vigil, which was led by the 15-year-old’s mother.

“Every time I saw her, she was always smiling,” said Bianca Alves, a friend of the family.

Walking arm in arm, Richelle’s mother led the walk down Cambridge Street to the makeshift memorial where the teen was apparently biking to a friend’s house Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m. when someone threw her to the ground, causing her to hit her head. She died at the hospital the next day.

The family did not wish to speak at the vigil, but released this statement: “She was a very smart young lady, and very responsible. She was loved by many. She had future plans to become an emergency medical technician. She would have celebrated her 16th birthday in September. She loved to dance and she loved makeup and getting her nails done.”

Investigators say Richelle was shoved to the ground, where she hit her head. She was rushed to the hospital and later died of her injuries.

The district attorney is investigating the incident and hasn’t said exactly how the attack happened.

But classmates say the soon-to-be sophomore was attending summer session at Cambridge Rindge and Latin.

“It’s obviously a tragedy when anyone loses their life violently, but when it’s a 15-year-old, it really hits home in a different way,” said Cambridge mayor Marc McGovern. “I’m a father and I just can’t imagine what her parents are going through at this moment.”

