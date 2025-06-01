TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A vigil was held in Taunton on Saturday to honor the memory of a 5-year-old girl who was killed in a crash with a suspected drunken driver in Franklin.

The vigil for Krisha Patel comes after the little girl’s family reported receiving an outpouring of support from the community as some continue to recover from injuries.

Family friend Tapan Patel said, “It was very difficult for everyone in the community, there was a tremendous turnout, even as a private ceremony we probably had 600 people here … Eternally grateful for Franklin police and all the first responders who showed up.”

A 21-year-old man is facing criminal charges in connection with the crash.

