Vigil held for Fort Hood soldier from Brockton found dead in Texas

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Local communities came together Friday night for a vigil honoring a Fort Hood soldier from Brockton who was found dead in Texas after going missing earlier this month.

Sgt. Elder Fernandes, 23, was reported missing by Killeen and U.S. Army police on Aug. 19 after he was last seen on Aug. 17.

The body believed to be Fernandes was found late Tuesday in Temple, police said.

Local community members honored Fernandes by standing at their doorsteps and lighting a candle at 8 p.m.

