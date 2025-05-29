FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A vigil was held Wednesday night in Franklin for the 5 year old girl killed in a car crash there Saturday night.

The community came together, placing the victim’s picture at a memorial along with flowers and candles.

Police said James N. Blanchard, 21, of Franklin, was driving on the wrong side of Grove Street Saturday at around 6 p.m. when he allegedly hit a sedan. The crash killed the young girl and injured her brother, mother, and father, who were all inside the sedan, police said.

Blanchard is facing charges including vehicular homicide; he pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

