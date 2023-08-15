SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A vigil was held at a park in Salem Monday night in memory of a missing 20-year-old mother of two as her boyfriend faces a murder charge in connection with her disappearance.

Dozens of people came together with heartbroken family members to honor the memory Nayeli Nieves as the search for her body entered a second week.

“She was an amazing person,” said Nieve’s sister, Thalia, through tears. “We need justice.”

Through a translator, Nieve’s mother said, “She was a great mom, she was a great daughter, and we’re all going to miss her in our hearts.”

Her accused killer, Pablo Vincente, 33, pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in connection with her death. Prosecutors allege he admitted to strangling Nieves and throwing her body in a dumpster, which was later emptied.

Her death remains under investigation.

