CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A vigil will be held in Cambridge on Saturday in honor of a National Grid worker who lost his life in a crash at a work site in Waltham on Wednesday.

The vigil for 36-year-old Roderick Jackson will be held at Hoyt Field in Cambridge. Jackson was working at a utility project when he was struck by a driver. Two other National Grid workers were injured and Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey was also killed.

Jackson is being remembered by his loved ones as the heart of his family. His mother called him “her treasure.” His brother called him his “everything.”

