WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A vigil was held in Worcester Saturday night to remember the 13-year-old killed when an SUV collided with two other vehicles.

Candles were lit for the teenager who died after the reportedly stolen SUV they were travelling in crashed at the intersection of Main and Chandler Street last Saturday.

Four other teens were seriously injured in the crash, with one of the four left in critical condition.

What led up to the crash has been a point of concern for the crash victims’ relatives, who have had questions about Worcester PD’s handling of the incident.

Days after the crash, Worcester Police held a press conference at their headquarters to address what they called “false narratives about the crash.”

“We wanted to let the public know exactly what happened that night so the families can grieve in peace,” Lieutenant Sean Murtha said. “There’s some stuff circulating on social media (and) we don’t want to give it any more oxygen. There was a narrative, I know, that the officers turned around when they knew there was a crash and intentionally went in the opposite direction and, like I said, (that’s) 100% false.”

Relatives who spoke to the Worcester police chief after the news conference told 7NEWS they were still anxious for answers.

Police said the relatives were invited to come back to the police station that Thursday to view surveillance footage showing the incident prior to the crash.

