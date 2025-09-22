NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - The Nashua community gathered Sunday for a vigil outside city hall to show solidarity with those impacted by the shooting at a country club on Saturday night that left a man dead and two others wounded.

Pratibha Sisodia said she and her husband opened their doors to terrified wedding guests who were looking for somewhere to go in the minutes after the shots rang out.

“They were all looking obviously so shaken, he knew something was not right so he said just come on in,” She recalled.

The bride, barefoot and shaken, was among the first people to knock on her door.

“He can running down .. bride was right in front, shouting can we come in can we come in, and he said what happened they said there was a shooting and he said just come on in,” she said.

The wedding reception was just about to begin when gunshots were fired inside the country club’s restaurant.

Pratibha and her husband live in a nearby gated community and were happy to help.

At Sunday night’s vigil, dozens of people shared their grief and called for a show of unity.

Michele Roussel-Buckley said, “Last night was extremely devastating because we all feel like this can’t happen, this won’t happen in our city. It wont happen, but it can happen and it did happen and now we need to rebuild our community and get us all back together.”

