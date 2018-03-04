Vigil held for woman who was stabbed to death at Winchester library

WINCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Many came together Sunday night for a touching tribute in memory of a medical student who was stabbed to death while studying inside the Winchester Public Library.

Hundreds gathered outside the library to honor the life of 22-year-old Deane Kenny Stryker. Those in attendance held lit candles and took part in a moment of silence. Flags were lowered to half-staff.

Stryker was killed when authorities say Jeffrey Yao, 23, attacked her with a hunting knife in late February.

Those who knew Stryker said she will be remembered for her contributions to the community, compassion and kind heart.

Stryker was said to be a lover of music and on track to become a holistic doctor.

