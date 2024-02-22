GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of people gathered at Gardner City Hall on Wednesday for a somber vigil in honor of Breanne Pennington, a mother of four who police say was fatally shot by her husband in their home last year.

Pennington’s husband, 33-year-old Aaron Pennington, disappeared the day of her murder and is still on the run, police said.

As her favorite music filled the room, those gathered were reminded of the wonderful family member, friend, and mother Pennington was. Her aunt, Brenda Hall, says the family is doing what they can to move forward.

“When you think about what he did. He was someone I knew and loved. It is really hard, it is a very hard thing.”

As police continue to search for Aaron, domestic violence support groups are hoping they can spread awareness about how deadly domestic violence can be.

A GoFundMe has been established in support of her four children.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)