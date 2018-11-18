Vigil held in honor of last year’s 4,500 crash victims

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Vision Zero Coalition held a vigil Sunday to memorialize the 4,500 people who were injured in car crashes on the streets of Boston during 2017.

Gathering at the State House, the coalition also led a remembrance walk to City Hall Plaza to call on city leaders to take more action toward making Boston roads safer for motorists and pedestrians.

City Hall and the Zakim Bridge were lit up yellow in honor of the victims.

