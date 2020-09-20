Vigil held in Jamaica Plain to honor career and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston residents gathered on Saturday evening to honor the career and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died on Friday night.

One of the gatherings was a vigil held in Jamaica Plain with candles and photos of the late Supreme Court Justice.

Organizer Melissa Hamel said she wanted to pay respect for RBG, a nickname Ginsburg was known by.

“She stood up for women’s rights, for gender equality, for gay rights, for worker’s rights, for voter’s rights, and we want to do this out of respect for her,” Hamel said.

