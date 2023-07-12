RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members gathered in Raynham Tuesday to remember the victim of a murder-suicide in town last week.

Officials said Tatiana Tavares, 30, was shot by her boyfriend on July 4 at her home in Raynham.

The man, officials said, appeared to have forced his way into the home by breaking through a sliding glass door. Officials said he then likely shot Tavares while she was in bed before turning the gun on himself.

Officials last week said Tavares and Scott Swale, 43, had been in an on-again, off-again relationship for the past year.

Vigil organizers on Tuesday said they want to call more attention to the victims of domestic violence.

“30 years old, Tatiana Tavares, she should be celebrating a beautiful day like this,” said Pat Riley of the Raynham Board of Selectmen. “She should be celebrating the best years of her life and not lying in a casket.”

“We mourn the lives and the spirits of those who are no longer with us and we also celebrate the joy and the love that Tatiana brought to this world,’ said Diana Mancera of New Hope Inc.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office was still investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting as of Tuesday.

