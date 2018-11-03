Vigil held in Reading after uptick in hateful graffiti incidents at high school

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A crowd of Reading residents came together Saturday night to take part in a vigil in response to a recent spike in hateful drawings being found inside the community’s high school.

Although the hateful graffiti incidents at Reading Memorial High School have been going on for more than a year, the uptick over the last few weeks in anti-semitic, homophobic, and racist drawings has the community taking a stand.

RMHS Principal Kathleen Boynton said the vigil was mostly student-driven and was aimed at providing a way for the larger Reading community to come together.

“We do believe it’s a small number of students committing these acts but nevertheless it is incredibly, incredibly troubling,” Boynton said, “and we have to take a stand as a school community to say that this is not who we are.”

Boynton said the graffiti is being investigated by both school officials and Reading police.

