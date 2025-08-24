REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A somber vigil was held in Rehoboth Sunday in honor of 18-year-old Kylee Monteiro, whose death has resulted in her boyfriend being charged with murder.

Mourners told 7NEWS it’s important that the community comes together to support her family and each other.

“I think this means a lot, it shows that people actually care,” one woman said. “And hopefully the community can help the family get justice for what happened.”

Gregory Groom, 22, also of Rehoboth, was arraigned in Taunton District Court on Tuesday in connection with Monteiro’s death. She was three months pregnant when she was reported missing on Aug. 8.

Groom allegedly admitted to police that he stabbed Monteiro and assisted them in locating her remains.

