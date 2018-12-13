Vigil held in Revere for 2 kids hit, killed in pedestrian crash

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A somber vigil was held Thursday night for two children who were struck and killed Sunday night in a pedestrian crash in Revere.

The infant, identified as Natasha Nicole Mejia-Rivera, died Wednesday night from injuries she sustained in the crash that also killed her sister, 5-year-old Adrianna Mejia-Rivera, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Their mother was critically injured and two other people were hospitalized.

Thursday at the vigil, the girls’ father, Edgar Mejia, said: “I am experiencing the worst pain of my life, losing both of my babies. For the authorities, let there be justice for my daughters. May their death not be in vain because it is a pain that only a parent can feel.”

Mejia thanked the community during the vigil, expressing his unbearable pain. Their mother, also in at the vigil, held onto a teddy bear as a large, emotional crowd gathered at Revere City Hall, lighting candles and praying.

“My heart just bleeds for this family,” said Revere resident Renee Burns. “I mean, it is devastating, especially around this time of year.”

Autumn Harris, 42, of Beacon Hill, was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail following her arraignment Monday in Chelsea District Court on charges of motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation of a motor vehicle for her alleged role in the collision near the intersection of Route 145 and North Shore Road.

