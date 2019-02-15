Vigil held in Somerville to remember teacher killed in a hit-and-run crash

A somber vigil was held in Somerville Friday night for a teacher who was tragically struck and killed by a car last week.

40-year-old Allison Donovan, of Somerville, died on Thursday, Feb. 8 from injuries she sustained in a hit-and-run crash that also injured another woman, according to police.

The community came together Friday night to remember the beloved educator, just hours after 55-year-old Edward Clark was arraigned in Somerville District Court in connection with the incident.

Donovan was a school teacher and administrator in Watertown and was “loved by students and staff,” according to a statement issued by Watertown Public Schools.

“Allison was the best kind of person,” Allison Goldman said in her speech to the dozens who gathered at the intersection of Powder House Boulevard and Harden Road. “I’m so sad that she is gone. I am shocked that she is gone.”

Her loss is felt by many in the community.

“To honor her memory lets be good neighbors to each other and take care of each other.” Goldman said.

After pleading not guilty, Clark was released on bail. A judge ordered him not to consume alcohol, use drugs, or drive a motor vehicle.

He is due back in court on March 15.

