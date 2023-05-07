BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Friends and family members of a man who was killed in a road rage incident in Belmont two years ago came together on Sunday to honor his memory.

Dean Kapsalis, 54, of Hudson, was recently convicted on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a civil rights violation causing injury, and leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury in connection with the death of Henry Tapia, 35, of Belmont.

Officers responding to a report of a person who had been struck by a car in the area of Upland Road in January 2021 found Tapia suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he later died.

Residents who came together for the vigil said it was important to come together to keep his memory alive and to help the community heal after the hate-charged incident.

Kapsalis is set to be sentenced in June.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)