Vigil held Sunday to honor Lexington mother who was found dead in car

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A vigil was held Sunday to honor the life of a Lexington mother who was found dead in a car last month.

Family and friends of 49-year-old Shen Cai gathered in Hastings Park laying flowers and remembering the mother whose life was cut short.

The organizers of the vigil showing just how much Cai was loved by the community.

“She’s generous, she’s very sunny and she loves sports, she loves the flowers, she loves making food and she is just really a most beautiful soul in our community,” President of the Chinese American Association of Lexington Hua Wang said.

Over 300 people showed up to mourn the loss, signing Amazing Grace in Cai’s memory.

Mourners say the violent nature of her death has shaken the community to its core.

“The community feels like they need an outlet not only to start the healing process but, also to help,” Wang said.

“We really want to recognize her and her love and contributions to this community and not just the circumstances of her death,” Valerie Overton of the Lexington Community Coalition said.

Authorities say Cai died by strangulation and her body was discovered in an SUV last month.

After her death, her husband, 50-year-old Hongyan Sun, drove home in the vehicle that her body was found in.

Sun was arrested on murder charges last week and is being held without bail.

Prosecutors say he has a history of abuse and the two were going through a divorce.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)