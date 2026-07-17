BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people gathered at Boston’s City Hall Plaza Thursday to honor the life of a 36-year-old woman who was hit and killed by a car while riding a bicycle in Roxbury last week.

Louisa Gag was a transportation worker for the City of Boston who spent her career advocating for safer streets and infrastructure to protect cyclists.

On July 9, Boston police responded to Tremont Street near the Roxbury Crossing MBTA station at approximately 8:19 a.m. for a report of a person on a bike hit by a vehicle. They said the bicyclist, later identified as Gag, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Louisa is one of 165,000 people that we’ve already lost this year on our streets across Massachusetts,” said Brendan Kearney, Executive Director at WalkMassachusetts.

“This isn’t just a person that we’ve lost, she was a vision,” said Boston City Councilor Enrique Pepén.

Cyclists, friends, and community members are now calling for changes they say could help prevent another such tragedy.

“It just make you feel like it could be you, you know? It could be you someday, and it’s not fair for a resident of Boston, or anyone,” said Thavy Hout, who attended the vigil.

Gag’s colleagues said she was a proud Roslindale resident and a passionate advocate for street safety through her work for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration, and in her personal life.

“It’s been nothing short of heartbreaking for me, being able to work closely with Louisa,” Pepén said. “It’s not just cyclists she was advocating for – for cyclists, for pededstrians, for anyone that was using our streets.”

As the city mourns her loss, advocates are also pushing for action, including moving forward with street safety projects in Boston while urging state leaders to pass additional truck safety requirements and allow safety cameras.

Wu said the City has already stepped up enforcement, is expanding protected bike lanes, and has assigned two senior staff members to focus full-time on street safety. She said the City will also complete a full review of the street design at the crash site, and plans to share more about its street safety efforts in the coming days.

“I can’t stop thinking about Louisa, but especially the Boston that she wanted to live in. A vision zero city,” Wu said.

The situation remains under investigation by Boston police. No arrests have been made.

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