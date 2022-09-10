BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston community members gathered for a vigil to remember a beloved local activist whom police allege was killed by a former MBTA bus driver.

Attendees said 39-year-old Thomas Ruffen poured much of himself into his community.

“Thomas’s purpose was to bring community together,” said Diana Garcia. “His purpose was to give everyone in the community a voice, especially when it came to politics, when it came to advocating for themselves.”

Ruffen was killed earlier this month when he was hit and dragged by a car while he was on the ground near the Jackson Square T stop. Former MBTA bus driver, 54-year-old Maximo Mazanett, is currently facing a murder charge. He stands accused of purposely hitting Ruffen.

Many spoke of Ruffen’s involvement with organizations including the nonprofit Union Capital Boston.

“Thomas was a big teddy bear,” Garcia said. “He was always there when you needed him. He was a jokester, he was very serious about the work.”

“He helped me also how to speak my mind, and to ask questions and to don’t be afraid to speak my mind with respect and ask for what is good for my family,” said Limary Rodriguez.

Attendees also highlighted Ruffen’s role in voicing concerns for those in public housing.

“He touched a lot of lives, and especially with his work at Mildred Hailey and advocating and allocating for so much finds to get things done,” Garcia said, adding that about 800 families live at the Hailey, a local public housing development.

“He was a good person,” said Rodriguez, wiping tears from her eyes. “I would like to continue that legacy.”

Mazanett is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 14.

