WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Classes at Brandeis University have been canceled and support services are being offered as the campus community mourns the loss of an undergraduate student killed in a bus crashed that injured 27 other people.

The bus had been transporting Brandeis students from a hockey game at Northeastern University Saturday night when it crashed into a tree on South Street around 10:32 p.m., according to a joint statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Chief of Police Kevin O’Connell.

A majority of those injured in the crash have since been released from the hospital, ahead of a vigil planned for Monday night to remember Vanessa Mark – the 25-year-old undergraduate student killed in the accident.

“While Vanessa was currently on leave, she was living in Waltham and was an active and cherished member of the Brandeis community,” Brandeis University President Ronald Liebowitz said in a statement. “We have been in touch with Vanessa’s family and will continue to stay in contact with them in the coming days, and we will keep you updated about ways we will honor Vanessa’s memory.”

The university canceled Monday and Tuesday’s classes for people to start Thanksgiving break early and be with loved ones, while the Brandeis Counseling Center was available for student walk-ins Sunday, and will be for the days to come. The Center for Spiritual Life and Brandeis Hillel will also be holding gatherings to ensure students get the support they need.

On Sunday morning, students could be seen surveying the scene of the crash that injured 26 students and the bus driver, less than a mile from campus.

Kiah Holstrom knew people on the bus that night, and the student who was killed. She and her group of friends took a moment to witness the aftermath of the scene, littered with debris. Others stopped by to lay flowers.

“The people involved didn’t deserve what happened to them,” Holmstrom said. “It’s just really sad and I’m glad that my close friends are ok. It’s just really tragic.”

The Brandeis sophomore said the shuttle service is one she and her friends use. She had friends on the bus Saturday night during the crash, and knew the student who was killed.

“It’s nuts – you never think it’s gonna happen to you until it does,” she added.

In an emergency meeting of students and faculty at the Shapiro campus center, the student body president took a moment to thank first responders who worked the crash, calling them “campus heroes.”

Liebowitz also spoke at the meeting, and urged students to seek support in the wake of the tragedy.

“These are very difficult and I can tell you right now it doesn’t go away,” the university president said. “And when you get a few days out, you really have to process this and try to understand.”

A vigil for the campus community is planned at one of the university’s chapels at 7 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)