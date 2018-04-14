WEST YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A vigil will be held to honor a Massachusetts police officer killed while on duty.

Yarmouth Police planned the vigil for 7 p.m. Saturday at the 9/11 memorial near police headquarters.

Thirty-two-year-old Sean Gannon was fatally shot in the head while carrying out an arrest warrant Thursday.

Yarmouth Chief Frank Frederickson said the eight-year veteran was a “wonderful young man” with a promising career ahead of him.

Prosecutors say 29-year-old Thomas Latanowich was charged in Barnstable District Court for the officer’s death. The Somerville man police describe as a career criminal is being held without bail after pleading not guilty.

It could not immediately be determined if he has an attorney.

