Vigil planned for Hopkinton teen as investigation into her death continues

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members are expected to gather Thursday for a vigil in honor of 16-year-old Mikayla Miller, of Hopkinton, who was found dead in the woods more than two weeks ago.

Hopkinton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Carol Cavanaugh announced there will be an early dismissal for all students and after school sports will be canceled in light of the ceremony that is set to take place on the town common at 4 p.m.

“I personally as a mother, I have fear for our kids for how they are doing. I think there’s a lot of hurt,” said The Vinyard Church’s co-lead pastor Sarah Schneider Watson, who organized a small vigil for Miller Wednesday morning.

The vigils come after Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said an investigation into Miller’s death is still underway.

“This investigation will not be closed until we have exhausted all avenues,” she said at a press conference Tuesday.

Ryan went on to say that investigators do not have any evidence of a hate crime at this point, referring to the fact that Miller was black and a member of the LGBTQ community. The authorities are still waiting to get the results of the teen’s autopsy.

State leaders took the opportunity to speak out.

“There needs to be a full, transparent, independent investigation into her death,” Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley said.

Miller’s family said they plan to attend Thursday’s vigil, which is being organized by Monica Cannon-Grant and Tito Jackson.

The two released a statement reading: “We are calling for an independent investigation into the death of Mikayla Miller, and are asking elected officials and activists from across Massachusetts and the country to stand up for Black lives by joining us and lending your own voice to our call for an independent investigation.”

During her press conference, Ryan called Miller a cherished daughter, gifted student at Hopkinton High School, talented athlete and loyal friend.

“Mikayla’s death is an unspeakable tragedy for her loved ones, and for the entire Hopkinton community,” she said.

Faith leaders in town said they hope the vigil provides an opportunity for community members to heal.

“My hope would be that it shows support for the family. Continue to seek answers, accountability, justice,” said Schneider Watson.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend.

