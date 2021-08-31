LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members are set to gather Tuesday to honor a Lawrence Marine who was killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan last week.

The frantic exit out of Afghanistan claimed the lives of Sgt. Johanny Rosario and 12 other service members on Thursday.

A vigil is set to be held in Rosario’s honor at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Osgood Street in Lawrence at 7 p.m.

Flags outside Lawrence High School, where Rosario graduated in 2014, were lowered to half staff as students and staff returned to school this week.

Black bunting was also placed around Lawrence City Hall.

“It’s extremely trying and difficult when it is a member of your own community,” said Veterans’ Services Director Jamie Melendez.

Plans for Rosario’s procession and funeral are still being finalized between the family and city officials.

“We’ll do whatever we can to help her family going forward,” Gov. Charlie Baker said. “There’s no question that these people were selfless, there’s no question they were heroes and there’s no question that they and their fellow servicemen and women are among the best of what this country has to offer.”

The U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war.

A GoFundMe has been set up in support of Rosario’s family. Officials say this is the only verified place to donate.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)