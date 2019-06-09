Vigil planned Sunday to honor Lexington mother who was found dead in car

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A vigil will be held Sunday to honor the life of a Lexington mother who was found dead in a car last month.

Family and friends of 49-year-old Shen Cai are slated to gather at 5 p.m. in Hastings Park for a memorial service.

Cai’s husband, 50-year-old Hongyan Sun, was arraigned Thursday on a charge of murder.

Authorities say Sun strangled his estranged wife to death last week and staged her body in their vehicle in the hopes of covering up the crime.

Cai, who was reportedly in the process of divorcing Sun, was found dead in a white Honda CRV on Worthen Road just after midnight on May 30.

Authorities allege that Cai told her friends and her attorney that she feared for her safety and warned them about Sun’s history of verbal abuse and controlling behavior — as well as one prior instance of physical violence — and told friends that if she was ever found dead it would be a homicide and not a suicide.

An autopsy determined that her death was a homicide caused by mechanical asphyxiation.

Sun was ordered held without bail.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)