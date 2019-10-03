Vigil set for Emerson College student who died after suffering brain damage in fight

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emerson College is set to hold a vigil for a student who died after his family says he suffered extensive and irreparable brain damage during a fight at a party early Saturday morning.

Daniel Hollis, a sophomore studying marketing communications, succumbed to a traumatic brain stem injury around 5:30 p.m., four days after he and his friends were confronted by group of college-aged boys while leaving a party, according to a post on the family’s Caring Bridge page.

This allegedly led to a physical fight in which Hollis subsequently hit his head on either cement or bricks.

He fell unconscious and was taken to a Boston hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a blood clot on his brain, the family added.

Hollis underwent emergency surgery but scans showed that he had “extensive and unrepairable (sic) damage to large sections of his brain,” the family wrote.

He never regained consciousness.

“Our deepest appreciation goes to all who have kept us in their thoughts and prayers,” his mother, Kate Hollis, wrote. “We ask you now to turn those prayers and good wishes to the many friends and family who have to learn how to live with a little less sunshine.”

Emerson College wrote in a statement that Hollis will be deeply missed by those who came to know and love him.

“The family has asked that we continue to focus on sharing the many ways in which Dan brightened our lives with his positive energy, his love of music, lacrosse, ice hockey, and most importantly, his friends and family,” the statement continued.

A vigil for Hollis is scheduled to begin at noon Thursday at Emerson College’s Semel Theater. It will also be open for quiet reflection from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Boston police are investigating the reported altercation. No arrests or charges have been made at this time.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh called it a “senseless act.”

“To have a beautiful kid like that in this situation, the family had to make a very difficult decision. I can’t even imagine what they’re feeling,” Walsh said. “My heart goes out to his family, the Emerson community.”

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to support the Hollis family.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)