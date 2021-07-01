WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members are set to gather Thursday for a candlelight vigil in remembrance of two people killed in an apparent hate crime over the weekend.

The vigil will take place at the Town Hall at 7 p.m. for retired state trooper David L. Green, 58, and Air Force Staff Sgt. Ramona Cooper, 60, who were fatally shot Saturday afternoon, Town Council President Philip Boncore announced.

This vigil comes as investigators find new clues into why the gunman, identified by authorities as Nathan Allen, 28, opened fire.

A law enforcement source told 7NEWS that investigators are looking for additional evidence after police located a backpack belonging to Allen placed off a dirt trail located not far from his apartment building hours after the executions.

The source said officers located dozens of rounds of ammunition and loaded magazine clips, along with other weapons and a prescription bottle with Allen’s name on it inside the bag.

Allen lived in the apartment with his wife but neighbors say they never saw him.

“Our doors are open. We have a lot of kids running around. And everybody’s from different countries, so it’s not easy to have someone with hate who lives here,” neighbor Ayoub Abora said.

Investigators are continuing to backtrack Allen’s steps by focusing on the lot where he stole a box truck to see what set him off on what the district attorney maintains was a hate-filled attack.

The town of Winthrop is providing mental health support in the aftermath of the fatal shootings.

Emotional support dogs were brought to a local senior center Wednesday night for people who saw or were affected by the shooting.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)