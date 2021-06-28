WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - The Winthrop Town Council plans to hold a candlelight vigil Thursday for two people who were killed in an apparent hate crime over the weekend.

Town Council President Philip Boncore announced that the vigil will take at the Town Hall at 7 p.m. in remembrance of retired state trooper David L. Green, 58, and Air Force Staff Sgt. Ramona Cooper, 60, who were fatally shot Saturday afternoon.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Town Council, we are devastated by the tragedy that took place in our community,” Boncore wrote in a statement.

The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office is investigating the killings as a hate crime.

“The Winthrop Town Council has no tolerance for hate in Winthrop and we take actions that are rooted in hate very seriously,” Boncore wrote. “We strive for unity within the community and will continue to work with our town partners to ensure Winthrop is an accepting and inclusive place for everyone.”

Town officials are working to make counseling available in the coming days.

