FRANKLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - A vigil will be held in Franklin, New Hampshire on Tuesday to honor the memories of a woman and her child who were fatally shot on Saturday.

A vigil for Nicole Hughes, 38, and her daughter, Ariella Bell, will be held tonight.

Her 5-year-old daughter was also shot during the incident but has since been release from the hospital.

In a statement, the 5-year-old’s aunt said, “Left behind is my brave, strong, amazing niece Abrianna (Brina), who was Nicole’s eldest daughter (5). She is expected to make a full recovery from the physical injuries inflicted. As terrible as this situation is, we are so grateful for her to still be in our lives.”

The toddler’s father, Jamie Bell, 42, was found dead near the Merrimack River with a self-inflicted wound to the neck.

It is believed Bell shot and killed them both before fleeing and eventually taking his own life.

A GoFundMe has been set up by a relative of the victims.

