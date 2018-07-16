Vigil to be held for police officer, 77-year-old woman killed in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A candlelight vigil has been planned for Monday night at Weymouth High School to honor 42-year-old Officer Michael Chesna and 77-year-old Vera Adams, both of whom were shot and killed Sunday morning.

Police were responding to a report of a person driving erratically when they discovered a crashed car near South Shore Hospital about 8 a.m., according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Chesna, a six-year veteran of the department, was trying to locate the driver of the vehicle when he spotted Emanuel Lopes, 20, vandalizing a home, officials said.

Lopes hit Chesna in the head with a rock and Lopes then took his gun and shot him in the head, legs and torso about 10 times, according to court documents.

Moments later, while fleeing from police, Lopes fired three rounds into a nearby home, killing Adams, documents indicated.

Lopes was arrested and charged with two counts of murder.

Memorials for Chesna and Adams continue to grow in the city.

The vigil is slated for 7 p.m.

