CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A vigil is slated to be held Monday in Cambridge for two bicyclists who died after they were struck by vehicles in the city just two weeks apart this month.

On Friday morning, Minh-Thi Nguyen, a 24-year-old MIT graduate student who had an “unbreakable spirit,” according to her family, was fatally hit by a box truck at the intersection of Hampshire and Portland streets.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office said both the truck and Nguyen were traveling in the same direction on Hampshire Street when the truck began turning right onto Portland Street.

Nguyen was struck by the truck and taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the DA’s office said.

Just two weeks prior, on June 7, a 55-year-old Florida woman died after she was hit by a box truck at the intersection of Mt. Auburn and DeWolf streets, according to the DA’s office. The truck was turning onto DeWolf Street when she was hit.

The woman was taken to a Cambridge hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the DA said.

The Florida woman’s name was not publicly released.

