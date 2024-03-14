SOUTHWICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Six middle school students from Southwick have been charged in connection with a racist group chat that the DA’s office called “vile”.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni announced the charges against the students Thursday, saying that the 6 were involved in a group chat on Snapchat that included violent and threatening language towards people of color and a mock slave auction directed at other students they knew.

The students in the group chat were suspended as soon as their participation became known to the school, one of them for 45 days.

They face charges including interference with civil rights, threat to commit crime, and witness interference.

“There is no question that the alleged behavior in this case of these six individuals is vile, cruel, and contemptable,” Gulluni said. “Seeing it, and facing the reality that these thoughts, that this ugliness, can exist within middle school students, here in this community, in 2024, is discouraging, unsettling, and deeply frustrating.”

The students will soon face a judge in juvenile court.

