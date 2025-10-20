BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots legend Vince Wilfork was back in Boston Monday to serve up his new limited edition beer!

The former defensive lineman collaborated with Sam Adams to release the “Vince Grill-Fork” lager.

Wilfork said the drink combines his love of grilling ribs and his love for Patriots football.

The beer is available for a limited time at the Downtown Taproom and Boston Brewery.

