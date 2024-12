NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Vineyard Wind is getting back to work installing turbine blades off the coast of Nantucket.

Work was ordered to halt in July when part of a blade broke off and fell into the ocean.

Debris washed up on beaches on the island for days.

The company says the new blades have undergone extensive inspections.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)